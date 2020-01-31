Video
- January 31, 2020
Jeudi matin, 30 janvier 2020, Son Excellence le vice-Premier Ministre Prak Sokhonn, Ministre des Affaires étrangères et de la Coopération internationale, a présidé la cérémonie d’ouverture de la Conférence annuelle du ministère.
Related Post
- January 31, 2020
The Kingdom of Cambodia is proud to host the 13th ASEM Summit (ASEM13), to be held on 16 -17 November 2020 in Phnom Penh under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth”.
- January 31, 2020
- January 20, 2020
On Friday morning, 17 January 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat held in Nha Trang, the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.
- January 16, 2020
H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, accompanied by the delegation, departed for Nha Trang, the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, to attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat to be held on 16-17 January 2020.
