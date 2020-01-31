Video

  • January 31, 2020

The Kingdom of Cambodia is proud to host the 13th ASEM Summit (ASEM13), to be held on 16 -17 November 2020 in Phnom Penh under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth”.

Towards “The 13th ASEM Summit 2020” in Cambodia

The Kingdom of Cambodia is proud to host the 13th ASEM Summit (ASEM13), to be held on 16 -17 November 2020 in Phnom Penh under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth”.

The ASEM13 will gather Heads of State/Government of 51 European and Asian countries, the President of the European Commission and the Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The ASEM13 will mark the biggest historical event ever to be held in Cambodia’s contemporary history.

Beside the Summit, Seven side events will also be organized prior to and back-to-back with the Summit as well.

For more information of the Summit, please visit:

https://asem13.mfaic.gov.kh/

Related Post

  • January 31, 2020

The Kingdom of Cambodia is proud to host the 13th ASEM Summit (ASEM13), to be held on 16 -17 November 2020 in Phnom Penh under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth”.

Read more
  • January 31, 2020

Jeudi matin, 30 janvier 2020, Son Excellence le vice-Premier Ministre Prak Sokhonn, Ministre des Affaires étrangères et de la Coopération internationale, a présidé la cérémonie d’ouverture de la Conférence annuelle du ministère.

Read more
  • January 20, 2020

On Friday morning, 17 January 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat held in Nha Trang, the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.

Read more
  • January 16, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, accompanied by the delegation, departed for Nha Trang, the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, to attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat to be held on 16-17 January 2020.

Read more
  • January 6, 2020

On Saturday morning, 04 January 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chief of the national-level Working Group for Sa’ang district of Kandal province, inaugurated a school building of HUN SEN Wat Porthi Secondary School located in Ta Lun commune, Sa’ang district, Kandal province.

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh