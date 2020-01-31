Towards “The 13th ASEM Summit 2020” in Cambodia.

The Kingdom of Cambodia is proud to host the 13th ASEM Summit (ASEM13), to be held on 16 -17 November 2020 in Phnom Penh under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth”.

The ASEM13 will gather Heads of State/Government of 51 European and Asian countries, the President of the European Commission and the Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The ASEM13 will mark the biggest historical event ever to be held in Cambodia’s contemporary history.

Beside the Summit, Seven side events will also be organized prior to and back-to-back with the Summit as well.

For more information of the Summit, please visit:

https://asem13.mfaic.gov.kh