Press Release

  • February 5, 2020

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will lead a high delegation to pay a working visit to Beijing, the People’s Republic of China on 05 February 2020.

Related Post

  • February 5, 2020

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will lead a high delegation to pay a working visit to Beijing, the People’s Republic of China on 05 February 2020.

Read more
  • February 4, 2020

The Royal Government of Cambodia has been paying highest attention to ongoing situation of the Corona virus spread.

Read more
  • January 31, 2020

Samdech Techo Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia will lead a high delegation to attend the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) World Summit 2020 on Peace, Security and Human Development in the Republic of Korea (ROK) on 03-05 February 2020.

Read more
  • January 31, 2020

Towards “The 13th ASEM Summit 2020” in Cambodia.

Read more
  • January 31, 2020

Speech of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, addressed on 31 January 2020 at the Closing Ceremony of the Annual Conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation which has been held to assess the Ministry’s works in 2019 and to chart diplomatic directions for 2020.

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh