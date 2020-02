H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn received a courtesy call by His Excellency Pablo Chiho Kang, new Ambassador of Australia to Cambodia

On Tuesday afternoon, 11 February 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a courtesy call by His Excellency Pablo Chiho Kang, new Ambassador of Australia to Cambodia, at the Ministry.