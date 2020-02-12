Press Release
- February 12, 2020
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on the Decision of the European Commission on Tariffs Preferences under the EBA regime.
Related Post
- February 13, 2020
Outcomes of the meeting between His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Excellency Pablo Chiho Kang, new Ambassador of Australia to Cambodia, on Tuesday afternoon, 11 February 2020.
- February 12, 2020
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on the Decision of the European Commission on Tariffs Preferences under the EBA regime.
- February 10, 2020
Cambodia-Laos Joint Press Statement (10 February, 2020).
- February 8, 2020