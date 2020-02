On Thursday morning, 13 February 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn chaired the 3rd meeting of the National Committee

On Thursday morning, 13 February 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the 3rd meeting of the National Committee for Preparation of the 13th ASEM Summit 2020 to check the committee’s work progress.