On Tuesday afternoon, 18 February 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, accompanied by his delegation, departed for Vientiane, Lao PDR, to attend the 5th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (COVID-19), to be held on 19-20 February 2020.