H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the 5th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

On Thursday afternoon, 20 February 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the 5th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Vientiane, the Lao PDR.