Press Release
- February 21, 2020
Outcome of 27th ASEAN-New Zealand Dialogue held in Siem Reap on 20-21 February 2020.
Related Post
- February 21, 2020
Outcome of 27th ASEAN-New Zealand Dialogue held in Siem Reap on 20-21 February 2020.
- February 17, 2020
Outcome of the meeting between His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Her Excellency Liurka Rodriquez Barrios, new Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the Kingdom of Cambodia, on Tuesday afternoon, 11 February 2020.
- February 15, 2020
H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will lead a delegation to attend the 5th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (COVID-19) in Vientiane, Lao PDR, on 19-20 February 2020.
- February 14, 2020