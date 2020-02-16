Embassy News

  • February 16, 2020

H.E. HUN Han, Ambassador of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, met business delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain

On 16 February 2020, His Excellency HUN Han, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, received a business delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain, led by H.E. Mr. Daij Bin Isa Alkhalifa, President of the ASEAN Bahrain Council, at the Cambodian Embassy in Kuwait. During the meeting, the Ambassador briefed the delegation on some key priority areas to be invested in Cambodia, such as infrastructures, construction, hotels, townhouse, resorts and other entertainment places. In this regard, the Bahraini delegation had a strong interest and was also interested in agricultural sector in Cambodia. The Bahraini delegation was willing to visit Cambodia in the near future, as well as wished to request for the Royal Audience with His Majesty the King, to pay a courtesy call on to Samdech Prime Minister, to meet some leaders of the Ministry of Commerce, chamber of commerce and other Cambodian private sectors.

Related Post

  • February 16, 2020

H.E. HUN Han, Ambassador of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, met business delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain

Read more
  • February 14, 2020

H.E. Chheuy Vichet, Ambassador of Cambodia to Malaysia, met management of International Entrepreneur Chamber for Wilayah Persekutuan

Read more
  • February 13, 2020

H.E. Chheuy Vichet, Ambassador of Cambodia to Malaysia, paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia

Read more
  • February 12, 2020

H.E. HUN Han, Ambassador of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, met Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the State of Kuwait

Read more
  • February 12, 2020

H.E. Mr. HOK Sophea attended the ASEAN-Japan Women Entrepreneurs’ Linkage Program

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh