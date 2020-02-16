H.E. HUN Han, Ambassador of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, met business delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain

On 16 February 2020, His Excellency HUN Han, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, received a business delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain, led by H.E. Mr. Daij Bin Isa Alkhalifa, President of the ASEAN Bahrain Council, at the Cambodian Embassy in Kuwait. During the meeting, the Ambassador briefed the delegation on some key priority areas to be invested in Cambodia, such as infrastructures, construction, hotels, townhouse, resorts and other entertainment places. In this regard, the Bahraini delegation had a strong interest and was also interested in agricultural sector in Cambodia. The Bahraini delegation was willing to visit Cambodia in the near future, as well as wished to request for the Royal Audience with His Majesty the King, to pay a courtesy call on to Samdech Prime Minister, to meet some leaders of the Ministry of Commerce, chamber of commerce and other Cambodian private sectors.