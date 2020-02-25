News

On Tuesday afternoon, 25 February 2020, H.E. Ouch Borith, Minister Delegate and Standing Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, had a meeting with Her Excellency Marianne Hagen, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway. At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Establishment of Bilateral Consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

