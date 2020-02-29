News

  • February 29, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and Lok Chumteav as well as leaders of the Ministry, attended the inauguration ceremony of some achievements in Chroy Oudom pagoda

On Saturday morning, 29 February 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation , and Lok Chumteav as well as leaders of the Ministry, attended the inauguration ceremony of some achievements in Chroy Oudom pagoda, located in Prek Chhmous Village, Prek Ta Sor Commune, Por Reang District , Prey Veng Province.

