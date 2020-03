H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a courtesy call by His Excellency Abdelilah EL HOUSNI

On Tuesday morning, 03 March 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a courtesy call by His Excellency Abdelilah EL HOUSNI, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Kingdom of Cambodia with residence in Bangkok, at the Ministry.