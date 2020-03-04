Press Release

  • March 4, 2020

Outcome of the First Meeting of Cambodia-Bangladesh Joint Commission, held in Dhaka on 27 February 2020.

  • March 4, 2020

  • March 4, 2020

Outcomes of the meeting between His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Excellency Abdelilah EL HOUSNI, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Kingdom of Cambodia with residence in Bangkok, on Tuesday morning, 03 March 2020.

  • February 27, 2020

Outcome of the meeting between His Excellency Ouch Borith, Minister Delegate attached to the Prime Minister and Standing Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Her Excellency Marianne Hagen, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

  • February 24, 2020

Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on the assertion made by several foreign media and institutions leading to the public to believe that Cambodia may have allowed passengers carrier of the virus to leave the Westerdam cruise ship which increase global coronavirus spread.

  • February 23, 2020

Outcome of the participation of H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in the 5th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (COVID-19) in Vientiane, Lao PDR, held on 19-20 February 2020.

