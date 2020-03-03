News

  • March 3, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and Lok Chumteav along with all officials of the Ministry held a ceremony to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the International Women’s Day

On Tuesday morning, 03 March 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Lok Chumteav along with all officials of the Ministry held a ceremony to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the International Women’s Day (March 08) under the them: ” Where there is Peace, there is the Promotion of Gender Equality”.

