Video

On Saturday morning, 07 March 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over a ceremony to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the International Women’s Day (March 08) under the theme: “Where there is Peace, there is the Promotion of Gender Equality” and a progress report meeting of the national-level Working Group for Sa’ang district in Sa’ang district, Kandal province.

Share to social: