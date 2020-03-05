H.E. CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam, participated in the Advance Visit Briefing

On 05 March 2020, H.E. CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, accompanied by Mr. Mor Socheath, 2nd Secretary, together with H.E. Prak Nguon Hong, Secretary-General and Protocol’s officials participated in the Advance Visit Briefing, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam from 5-6 March 2020 in Da Nang City, Viet Nam.