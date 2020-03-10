Speeches

  • March 10, 2020

Speech by H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the occasion of the celebration of the “ASEM Day” on “Cambodia will host 13th ASEM Summit in 2020”at Botum Pagoda Park, Phnom Penh.

  • January 30, 2020

Remarks by H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, addressed at Opening Ceremony of the Ministry’s Annual Conference 2020.

  • May 3, 2019

Lecture by H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn on the occasion of the 20th Anniversary of Cambodia’s accession to ASEAN on the topic “Cambodia in the ASEAN Community Building Process”.

  • March 11, 2019

Keynote Speech of H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn delivered during “ASEM Day” under the theme: “Cambodia towards the 13th ASEM Summit 2020 and Cambodian Foreign Policy in the Current Global Context” , Phnom Penh, 11 March 2019.

  • March 8, 2019

Speech and Report by H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation during the closing ceremony of the Ministry’s Annual Conference, 5-7 March 2019.

