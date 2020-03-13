Replica of the Angkor Wat Temple displayed at the UN Headquarters in New York

Under the wise leadership of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and on the instruction of Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with the coordination of the UN team, the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the United Nations in New York has displayed a Replica of the Angkor Wat of the World Heritage at the UN Headquarters in New York on 6 March 2020. The display of Angkor Wat will signify the rich culture and promote tourism sector of Cambodia as well as promote cultural diversity among the UN Member States.