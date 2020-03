H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a courtesy call by Mr. ISHIKAWA Hiroshi

On the morning of 16 March 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a courtesy call by Mr. ISHIKAWA Hiroshi, Director-General for Southeast Asian Affairs Department of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, at the Ministry.