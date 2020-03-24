Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN presided over the signing ceremony of the Exchange of Notes on the extension of Japanese Government’s Official Development Assistance (ODA)

On the morning of 24 March 2020, at the Peace Palace, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, presided over the signing ceremony of the Exchange of Notes on the extension of Japanese Government’s Official Development Assistance (ODA), which was signed by H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.E. MIKAMI Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia.