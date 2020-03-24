Press Release

  • March 24, 2020

Announcement on measures imposed by ASEAN member countries to tackle the spread of Coronavirus.

  • March 24, 2020

Information on the return to Cambodia of some Cambodian students studying in the United States.

  • March 23, 2020

On 24 March 2020, at 09:00 a.m., at the Peace Palace, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will preside over the signing ceremony of the Exchange of Notes on the extension of Japanese Government’s Official Development Assistance (ODA), which will be signed by His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and His Excellency MIKAMI Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia.

  • March 21, 2020

Letter of Appreciation of H.E. Mr. Ted Yoho, U.S. Congressman represents North Central Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, addressed to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, for allowing Westerdam cruise to dock in Cambodia.

  • March 19, 2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation requests the Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam to the Kingdom of Cambodia to inform the relevant authorities of Viet Nam of necessary compromises and measures to be taken while the two countries are guarding against the spread of COVID-19.

