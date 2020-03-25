H.E Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn met with members of Communes Councils at Sa’ang district Hall

On Wednesday morning, 25 March 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with members of Communes Councils at Sa’ang district Hall, Kandal province, where he disseminated information regarding measures undertaken to protect against the spread of Covid-19. On the same morning, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister continued to met with all Chiefs of Villages in Koh Khael commune of Sa’ang district.