Cambodia and Malaysia Standing in Unity against Covid-19



On 25 March 2020, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation facilitated the process of allowing a special charter flight from Malaysia to take 111 Malaysians back home – those who could not return due to the recent travel restriction measures imposed by the Government of Malaysia. At the same time, the Ministry also coordinated with the Malaysian Government to facilitate the return of 6 Cambodians got stranded in Malaysia via the above special charter flight. For safety purposes, all 6 individuals received medical tests immediately at Chak Ang-re Hospital upon their return.

Malaysian Foreign Minister, H.E. Hishammudin Hussein, personally rang H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn to show his gratefulness for Cambodia’s facilitation of the return of the above Malaysians. The two Ministers also took that opportunity to discuss how to combat the Covid-19 and strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between both countries under the ASEAN framework.

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn once again congratulated H.E. Hussein on his appointment as Malaysian Foreign Minister since the 9th of March and thanked him for allowing Cambodian citizens to return home through their special charter flight. H.E. Deputy Prime Minister also reassured H.E. Hussein of Cambodia’s commitment in enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation.