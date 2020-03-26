Press Release
- March 26, 2020
Announcement on measures imposed by ASEAN member countries to tackle the spread of Coronavirus on 26 March 2020.
Related Post
- March 26, 2020
Announcement on measures imposed by ASEAN member countries to tackle the spread of Coronavirus on 26 March 2020.
- March 24, 2020
Announcement on measures imposed by ASEAN member countries to tackle the spread of Coronavirus.
- March 24, 2020
Information on the return to Cambodia of some Cambodian students studying in the United States.
- March 23, 2020
On 24 March 2020, at 09:00 a.m., at the Peace Palace, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will preside over the signing ceremony of the Exchange of Notes on the extension of Japanese Government’s Official Development Assistance (ODA), which will be signed by His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and His Excellency MIKAMI Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia.
- March 21, 2020