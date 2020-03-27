News

  • March 27, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by His Excellency Dmitry Tsvetkov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cambodia

On Friday morning, 27 March 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by His Excellency Dmitry Tsvetkov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cambodia, on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in Cambodia.

Related Post

  • March 27, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by His Excellency Dmitry Tsvetkov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cambodia

Read more
  • March 26, 2020

Cambodia and Malaysia Standing in Unity against Covid-19

Read more
  • March 25, 2020

H.E Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn met with members of Communes Councils at Sa’ang district Hall

Read more
  • March 24, 2020

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN presided over the signing ceremony of the Exchange of Notes on the extension of Japanese Government’s Official Development Assistance (ODA)

Read more
  • March 16, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a courtesy call by H.E. ISHIKAWA Hiroshi

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh