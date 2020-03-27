H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by His Excellency Dmitry Tsvetkov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cambodia

On Friday morning, 27 March 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by His Excellency Dmitry Tsvetkov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cambodia, on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in Cambodia.