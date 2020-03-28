English
Press Release
March 28, 2020
Outcome of the meeting between His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and His Excellency Dmitry Tsvetkov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cambodia, on 27 March 2020.
March 28, 2020
