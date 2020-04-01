Press Release
- April 1, 2020
Announcement on measures imposed by ASEAN member countries to tackle the spread of Coronavirus on 1 April 2020.
- March 28, 2020
Outcome of the meeting between His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and His Excellency Dmitry Tsvetkov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cambodia, on 27 March 2020.
- March 28, 2020
Travel Restrictions Issued by the Royal Government of Cambodia in Relation to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
- March 27, 2020