  • April 3, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and H.E. Wang Wentian, presided over the Handover Ceremony of Assistance under Civil Society Framework from China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD)

On the morning of 03 April 2020, at the Friendship Building of the Office of Council of Ministers, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.E. Wang Wentian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Cambodia, presided over the Handover Ceremony of Assistance under Civil Society Framework from China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD) to Cambodia for protecting against Covid-19.

The assistance provided to Cambodia through the Civil Society Alliance Forum today included 1500,000 disposable medical masks, 50,000 facial masks (3D), 7,940 suits of medical disposable protective clothing and 840 packages of traditional Chinese medicine for Covid-19 treatment with a total value of 1,131,400 yuan, or about USD 159,192.

 

