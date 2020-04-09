H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn participated with other ASEAN Foreign Ministers in the ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via Video Conference

On the morning of 09 April 2020, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn participated with other ASEAN Foreign Ministers in the ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via Video Conference.