- April 9, 2020
Outcomes of the 25th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on COVID-19 held via Video Conference on 9 April 2020.
- April 9, 2020
- April 8, 2020
The Telephone Conversation between Samdech Techo Prime Minister and H.E. Mr. Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State.
- April 8, 2020
H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn will participate in the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via Video Conference on 09 April 2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
- April 4, 2020