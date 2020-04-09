Press Release

  • April 9, 2020

Outcomes of the 25th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on COVID-19 held via Video Conference on 9 April 2020.

Related Post

  • April 9, 2020

Outcomes of the 25th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on COVID-19 held via Video Conference on 9 April 2020.

Read more
  • April 8, 2020

The Telephone Conversation between Samdech Techo Prime Minister and H.E. Mr. Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State.

Read more
  • April 8, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn will participate in the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via Video Conference on 09 April 2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Read more
  • April 4, 2020

The Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to grant automatic extension of tourist visa (Visa T) due to Covid- 19.

Read more
  • April 1, 2020

Announcement on measures imposed by ASEAN member countries to tackle the spread of Coronavirus on 1 April 2020.

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh