News
Related Post
- April 13, 2020
HAPPY KHMER NEW YEAR 2020.
- April 9, 2020
H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn participated with other ASEAN Foreign Ministers in the ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via Video Conference
- April 3, 2020
H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and H.E. Wang Wentian, presided over the Handover Ceremony of Assistance under Civil Society Framework from China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD)
- March 27, 2020