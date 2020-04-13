News

  • April 13, 2020

HAPPY KHMER NEW YEAR 2020.

Related Post

  • April 13, 2020

HAPPY KHMER NEW YEAR 2020.

Read more
  • April 9, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn participated with other ASEAN Foreign Ministers in the ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via Video Conference

Read more
  • April 3, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and H.E. Wang Wentian, presided over the Handover Ceremony of Assistance under Civil Society Framework from China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD)

Read more
  • March 27, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by His Excellency Dmitry Tsvetkov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cambodia

Read more
  • March 26, 2020

Cambodia and Malaysia Standing in Unity against Covid-19

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh