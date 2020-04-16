The ASEAN Prize 2020.

The nomination of The ASEAN Prize 2020 has started. This prestigious award looks to recognise a brilliant individual or organisation that embodies ASEAN Identity, carries ASEAN Spirit and fosters ASEAN Way in their contribution to ASEAN Community building efforts.

The winner will be honoured with ASEAN Prize Trophy and rewarded US$20,000 cash-prize .

Learn more about the eligibility, judges, and how to send your submission at : www.asean.org/asean-prize.

Send your nomination to: mfaic.asean@mfaic.gov.kh.