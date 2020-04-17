Press Release
April 17, 2020
The Royal Government of Cambodia extends the enforcement of temporary entry restrictions into Cambodia for foreigners until further notice.
Note verbal of the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations at Geneva addressed to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.
