H.E. SEA Kosal, Secretary of State as representative of H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, provided 16 cases of mouthwash and 220 cases of eye drops to the Ministry of Health

On the morning of 20 April 2020, H.E. SEA Kosal, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as representative of H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, provided 16 cases of mouthwash and 220 cases of eye drops to the Ministry of Health.