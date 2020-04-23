News

  • April 23, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the ASEAN-United States Special Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via Videoconference

On Thursday morning, 23 April 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the ASEAN-United States Special Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via Videoconference.

For more info go to : https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/site/detail/42039

Related Post

  • April 23, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the ASEAN-United States Special Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via Videoconference

Read more
  • April 13, 2020

HAPPY KHMER NEW YEAR 2020.

Read more
  • April 9, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn participated with other ASEAN Foreign Ministers in the ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via Video Conference

Read more
  • April 3, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and H.E. Wang Wentian, presided over the Handover Ceremony of Assistance under Civil Society Framework from China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD)

Read more
  • March 27, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by His Excellency Dmitry Tsvetkov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cambodia

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh