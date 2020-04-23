Press Release
- April 23, 2020
Outcomes of the Special ASEAN-U.S. Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via Videoconference held on 23 April 2020.
- April 22, 2020
His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the ASEAN-United States Special Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via Videoconference to be held on 23 April 2020 at 08:00 AM.
- April 17, 2020
Note verbal of the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations at Geneva addressed to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.
- April 17, 2020
The Royal Government of Cambodia extends the enforcement of temporary entry restrictions into Cambodia for foreigners until further notice.
- April 16, 2020