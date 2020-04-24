Video
- April 24, 2020
On Thursday morning, 23 April 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the ASEAN-United States Special Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via Videoconference.
Related Post
- April 24, 2020
On Thursday morning, 23 April 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the ASEAN-United States Special Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via Videoconference.
- April 10, 2020
Outcomes of the 25th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on COVID-19 held via Video Conference on 9 April 2020
- March 26, 2020
On Wednesday morning, 25 March 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with members of Communes Councils at Sa’ang district Hall, Kandal province, where he disseminated information regarding measures undertaken to protect against the spread of Covid-19. On the same morning, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister continued to met with all Chiefs of Villages in Koh Khael commune of Sa’ang district.
- March 9, 2020
On Saturday morning, 07 March 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over a ceremony to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the International Women’s Day (March 08) under the theme: “Where there is Peace, there is the Promotion of Gender Equality” and a progress report meeting of the national-level Working Group for Sa’ang district in Sa’ang district, Kandal province.
- March 2, 2020