H.E. CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam, received the materials’ assistance and funds to fight the Covid-19 epidemic

On the morning of 17 April 2020, at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Hanoi, H.E. CHAY Navuth, Ambassador, and the Embassy’s officials, received the materials’ assistance and funds to fight the Covid-19 epidemic, from representatives of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association led by Mr. Vu Vuong Viet and Mr. Nguyen Van Hung, Vice President of the Association, and the former Vietnamese Volunteer Army to the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association in Phnom Penh.

The assistance provided to Cambodia today included:

PHUON HOANG International Tourism Company provided 500 bottles of hand-washing alcohols and 5,000 masks; Business Association supplied 2500 masks and 30 million VND about 1300 USD; Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association of half breed offered 5,000 masks; Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association of former Vietnamese Volunteer Army 479 donated 20 million VND (about 870 USD);

A total of 14 cases (12,500 masks and 500 bottles of hand-washing alcohols).