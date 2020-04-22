Embassy News

  • April 22, 2020

H.E. CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam, received Health equipment to fight against Covid-19 epidemic

On the morning of 22 April 2020 at 10:00 am, at the Ministry of Defence of Viet Nam in Hanoi, H.E. CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, and Colonel Rem Kann, Military Attaché, accompanied by Mr. Rin Keo, Assistant Military Attaché, received the Health equipment to fight against Covid-19 epidemic, from Brigadier General HE. Mr. Nguyen Xuan Kien, Chief of the Military Medical Corps, as a representative from Ministry of National Defence of Viet Nam, donated to the Ministry of National Defence of Cambodia.

Related Post

  • April 22, 2020

H.E. CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam, received Health equipment to fight against Covid-19 epidemic

Read more
  • April 17, 2020

H.E. CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam, received the materials’ assistance and funds to fight the Covid-19 epidemic

Read more
  • April 3, 2020

H.E. CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam, attended the Handover Ceremony of Assistance

Read more
  • March 27, 2020

H.E. CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of Viet Nam

Read more
  • March 25, 2020

H.E. HOK Sophea, Ambassador of Cambodia to Brunei, met with Her Excellency Siti Norishan

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh