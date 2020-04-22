H.E. CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam, received Health equipment to fight against Covid-19 epidemic

On the morning of 22 April 2020 at 10:00 am, at the Ministry of Defence of Viet Nam in Hanoi, H.E. CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, and Colonel Rem Kann, Military Attaché, accompanied by Mr. Rin Keo, Assistant Military Attaché, received the Health equipment to fight against Covid-19 epidemic, from Brigadier General HE. Mr. Nguyen Xuan Kien, Chief of the Military Medical Corps, as a representative from Ministry of National Defence of Viet Nam, donated to the Ministry of National Defence of Cambodia.