H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn received a courtesy call by His Excellency Ermenegildo Kupa Lopes

On Wednesday morning, 29 April 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a courtesy call by His Excellency Ermenegildo Kupa Lopes, newly-appointed Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to the Kingdom of Cambodia.