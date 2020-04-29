Press Release

  • April 29, 2020

Announcement on measures imposed by ASEAN member countries to tackle the spread of Coronavirus on 29 April 2020.

  • April 29, 2020

  • April 28, 2020

Telephone Conversation between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and H.E. Wang Yi, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

  • April 23, 2020

Outcomes of the Special ASEAN-U.S. Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via Videoconference held on 23 April 2020.

  • April 22, 2020

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the ASEAN-United States Special Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via Videoconference to be held on 23 April 2020 at 08:00 AM.

  • April 17, 2020

Note verbal of the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations at Geneva addressed to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

