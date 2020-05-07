Video
- May 7, 2020
On Tuesday morning, 05 May 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a donation of USD 155,000 for preventing against the spread of COVID-19 from Lok Oknha Thai Tino, at the Ministry.
- April 24, 2020
On Thursday morning, 23 April 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the ASEAN-United States Special Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via Videoconference.
- April 10, 2020
Outcomes of the 25th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on COVID-19 held via Video Conference on 9 April 2020
- March 26, 2020
On Wednesday morning, 25 March 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with members of Communes Councils at Sa’ang district Hall, Kandal province, where he disseminated information regarding measures undertaken to protect against the spread of Covid-19. On the same morning, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister continued to met with all Chiefs of Villages in Koh Khael commune of Sa’ang district.
- March 9, 2020