On Thursday morning, 07 May 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, had a meeting with His Excellency Sudirman Haseng, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the ministry.