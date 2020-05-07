H.E. Prak Nguon Hong, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation received a donation of equipment for preventing against the spread of COVID-19

On Thursday afternoon, 07 May 2020, H.E. Prak Nguon Hong, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as representative of H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, received a donation of equipment for preventing against the spread of COVID-19 in Cambodia from Caritas Cambodia.