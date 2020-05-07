News

  • May 7, 2020

H.E. Prak Nguon Hong, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation received a donation of equipment for preventing against the spread of COVID-19

On Thursday afternoon, 07 May 2020, H.E. Prak Nguon Hong, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as representative of H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, received a donation of equipment for preventing against the spread of COVID-19 in Cambodia from Caritas Cambodia.

Related Post

  • May 7, 2020

H.E. Prak Nguon Hong, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation received a donation of equipment for preventing against the spread of COVID-19

Read more
  • May 7, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, had a meeting with His Excellency Sudirman Haseng

Read more
  • May 5, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a donation of USD 155,000 for preventing against the spread of COVID-19 from Lok Oknha Thai Tino

Read more
  • May 1, 2020

Happy International Labor Day.

Read more
  • April 29, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn received a courtesy call by His Excellency Ermenegildo Kupa Lopes

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh