The Royal Embassy of Cambodian in Viet Nam assisted three Cambodian women

The Royal Embassy of Cambodian in Viet Nam, in collaboration with the authorities in Thanh Hoa and Lang Son provinces of Vietnam, intervened to assist and received three Cambodian women who had been cheated by traffickers leading to China and had illegally crossed into Viet Nam since February this year.

The embassy sent them off Hanoi city by train on May 5 and they arrived in Ho Chi Minh city on May 7, where the Cambodian consulate continued ​to send them by car to the Mok Bai-Bavet checkpoint.