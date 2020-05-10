Embassy News

  • May 10, 2020

Cambodian Ambassador to Japan helps ease the difficulties of Cambodian trainees and monks

On May 10, 2020, H.E. Mr. UNG Rachana, Ambassador of Cambodia to Japan, donated money, face masks and Vitamin supplements to four Cambodian trainees from two provinces near Tokyo city. They have lost their jobs due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and thus faced difficulties in daily life. The Embassy’s Labour Counsellor is also assisting them to find new jobs.

In the meantime, the Ambassador and his colleagues have provided some donation to  monks in three pagodas in Kanagawa province.

