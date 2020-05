Cambodian Embassy in Malaysia continued to distribute reliefs to Cambodians living in Malaysia

Officials of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Malaysia, in collaboration with NGOs and philanthropists, continued to distribute food aid to Cambodians who are facing severed difficulties in livelihood in Malaysia.

As of May 10, 2020, a total of 1,123 families in Selangor, Johor, Melaka, Perak, Kedah, Pahang and Kuala Lumpur have received the donations.