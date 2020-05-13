Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam received Representative of Organisation Internationale de La Francophonie Office in Hanoi

On the morning of 13 May 2020, at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Hanoi, H.E. Mr. CHAY Navuth, Ambassador, accompanied by Mr. Sok Rithy, 1st Secretary, received a courtesy called by H.E. Mr. Chékou OUSSOUMAN, Representative of Organisation Internationale de La Francophonie Office in Hanoi.

During the meeting, H.E. Mr. Chékou OUSSOUMAN recalled the history of Francophonie and wanted to strengthen relations with the founding member countries, including Cambodia. The organization currently has 88 members and this year marks the 50th anniversary.

H.E. Ambassador expressed his thanks for such a good intention and reassured the Cambodia’s readiness to cooperate in all activities of Francophonie, especially in peacekeeping operation, French language training and economic development of the country for the common interests in the region and the world at large.